Warning: pg_query(): Query failed: ERROR: invalid input syntax for type numeric: "" LINE 7: public.categorias.ide_cat = '' ^ in /home/laverdad/public_html/noticiabd.php on line 44

Warning: pg_num_rows() expects parameter 1 to be resource, boolean given in /home/laverdad/public_html/noticiabd.php on line 45
Estos son los nominados a los premios Globos de Oro #Entretenimiento http://bit.ly/2jhbLA2

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Hoy - 11:13 am
Estos son los nominados a los premios Globos de Oro
Fuente Noticia: Globovision Visitas | 70

Los Premios Globo de Oro -en inglés: Golden Globe Awards- son galardones concedidos a los miembros de la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood, en reconocimiento a la excelencia de profesionales en cine y televisión, tanto en Estados Unidos como a nivel mundial.

Esta es la lista de los nominados a las categorías claves de la edición 74 de los premios, que se entregan este domingo:

CINE

- Mejor película, drama

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"Hell or High Water"

"Lion"

"Manchester by the Sea"

"Moonlight"

- Mejor película, musical o comedia

"20th Century Women"

"Deadpool"

"Florence Foster Jenkins"

"La La Land"

"Sing Street"

- Mejor actor, drama

Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"

Joel Edgerton, "Loving"

Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge"

Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"

Denzel Washington, "Fences"

- Mejor actriz, drama

Amy Adams, "Arrival"

Jessica Chastain, "Miss Sloane"

Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"

Ruth Negga, "Loving"

Natalie Portman, "Jackie"

- Mejor actor, musical o comedia

Colin Farrell, "The Lobster"

Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"

Hugh Grant, "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Jonah Hill, "War Dogs"

Ryan Reynolds, "Deadpool"

- Mejor actriz, musical o comedia

Annette Bening, "20th Century Women"

Lily Collins, "Rules Dont Apply"

Hailee Steinfeld, "The Edge of Seventeen"

Emma Stone, "La La Land"

Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins"

- Mejor actor de reparto

Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"

Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water"

Simon Helberg, "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Dev Patel, "Lion"

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, "Nocturnal Animals"

- Mejor actriz de reparto

Viola Davis, "Fences"

Naomie Harris, "Moonlight"

Nicole Kidman, "Lion"

Octavia Spencer, "Hidden Figures"

Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea"

- Mejor director

Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"

Tom Ford, "Nocturnal Animals"

Mel Gibson, "Hacksaw Ridge"

Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight"

Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"

- Mejor guión

Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"

Tom Ford, "Nocturnal Animals"

Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight"

Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"

Taylor Sheridan, "Hell or High Water"

- Mejor película de habla no inglesa

"Divines" (Francia)

"Elle" (Francia)

"Neruda" (Chile)

"The Salesman" (Irán/Francia)

"Toni Erdmann" (Alemania)

- Mejor película animada

"Kubo and the Two Strings"

"Moana"

"My Life as a Zucchini"

"Sing"

"Zootopia"

TELEVISIÓN

- Mejor serie, drama

"The Crown" (Netflix)

"Game of Thrones" (HBO)

"Stranger Things" (Netflix)

"This Is Us" (NBC)

"Westworld" (HBO)

- Mejor actor, drama

Rami Malek, "Mr Robot"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"

Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan"

Billy Bob Thornton, "Goliath"

- Mejor actriz, drama

Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander"

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Keri Russell, "The Americans"

Winona Ryder, "Stranger Things"

Evan Rachel Wood, "Westworld"

- Mejor serie, musical o comedia

"Atlanta" (FX)

"Black-ish" (ABC)

"Mozart in the Jungle" (Amazon)

"Transparent" (Amazon)

"Veep" (HBO)

- Mejor actor, musical o comedia

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Gael Garcia Bernal, "Mozart in the Jungle"

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Nick Nolte, "Graves"

Jeffrey Tambor, "Transparent"

- Mejor actriz, musical o comedia

Rachel Bloom, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"

Sarah Jessica Parker, "Divorce"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Gina Rodriguez, "Jane the Virgin"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"

- Mejor miniserie o película para TV

"American Crime" (ABC)

"The Dresser" (Starz)

"The Night Manager" (AMC)

"The Night Of" (HBO)

"The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" (FX)

- Mejor actor, miniserie o película para TV

Riz Ahmed, "The Night Of"

Bryan Cranston, "All The Way"

Tom Hiddleston, "The Night Manager"

John Turturro, "The Night Of"

Courtney B. Vance, "The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

- Mejor actriz, miniserie o película para TV

Felicity Huffman, "American Crime"

Riley Keough, "The Girlfriend Experience"

Sarah Paulson, "The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

Charlotte Rampling, "London Spy"

Kerry Washington, "Confirmation"

 
Comentarios:

OTROS TITULARES ENTRETENIMIENTO

Kim Kardashian habló sobre el robo que sufrió en París
Venezuela es tercera princesa en el Reinado del Café
Un actor de Bosnia vende su Oso de Plata para sobrevivir
Marjorie de Sousa se volvió complicada tras embarazo
Golfista se suicidó tras mantener a su familia como rehenes

Content on this page requires a newer version of Adobe Flash Player.

Get Adobe Flash player

El contenido de esta página requiere una versión más reciente de Adobe Flash Player.

Obtener Adobe Flash Player

 

  • INICIO
  • REGIONALES
    Comunidad
    Politica
    Municipios
    Sucesos
    Salud
    Educación
  • NACIONALES
    Gobierno
    Oposición
    Asamblea nacional
    Partidos
    Alcaldía
    Gobernaciones
    Presidencia
    Dependencias d/ejecutivo
  • INTERNACIONALES
    Guerras
    Conflictos
    Diplomacia
    Desastres naturales
    Exterior
  • ECONOMÍA
    Banca Finanzas
    Macroeconomía
    Economía doméstica
    Mercados de valores
    Energía y minas
    Agro Industria
    Comercio
    Empresas básicas
    Sindicatos
  • DEPORTES
    Béisbol
    Fútbol
    Básquet
    Golf
    Tenis
    Deportes de motor
    Olímpicos
    Deporte aficionado
  • ENTRETENIMIENTO
    Farándula
    TV/Cine
    Bellas artes
    Literatura
    Gente
    Bienestar
    Moda
    Gastronomía
  • CIENCIA Y TECNOLOGÍA
    Avances
    Software
    Hardware
    Computación
    Telefonía
    Ciencia
  • ENERGÍA Y SALUD
    Mujer
    Cuerpo
    Enfermedades
    Medicina
    Ministerio
    Hospitales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Copyright © 2015, M&V EDITORIAL, C.A Rif: J-31004694-8. Todos los derechos reservados. Maturín, Monagas, Venezuela. Contáctenos via: info@laverdaddemonagas.com